Dying Light 2 Stay Human promises to be a huge game and, in fact, we now find that it will include over 500 unique pieces of equipment. This is what was indicated by the development team of the new RPG adventure.

The information was shared via the account Twitter of the series. As you can read below, the developers wrote: “There are over 500 different items that you can equip in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.”, Concluding with a pun between gear and gearing up, which it cannot be translated effectively into Italian.

The image accompanying the Dying Light 2 tweet shows an example of one of the sets. These are “sporty” equipment, in black with red details. Considering that the game is in the first person, we will probably be able to enjoy the visual variety especially thanks to the NPCs, as it will be rare if not impossible to see your own body in detail.

Recall that Dying Light 2 will arrive on consoles and on PC, here are the minimum and recommended requirements, ray tracing demands a powerful PC.