The upcoming season will be the last of Ilnur Zakarin’s career. The 32-year-old Russian from Gazprom-RusVelo has been a protagonist of the great tours of recent years. Third at the Vuelta 2017, he won two stages in the Giro d’Italia (that of Imola in 2015 and that of Ceresole Reale in 2019) and a Tour de France 2016. In his palmares also a stage in the Paris-Nice 2016 and the final classification of the Giro di Romandia 2015. “I have thought a lot about how to give you this news – says Zakarin in the post on his Instagram profile -, I want you to understand how important this is to me. As a young man I thought of great achievements, I wanted to make my mother and father proud. I decided to train more often and harder and never give up. The one who was my coach for 10 years told me that I would only get to my goal through work. Then my wife Vika appeared in my life. And the most beautiful dream began. I got my first victories. I thought it was a dream, with ups and downs. I didn’t want to wake up! And when I woke up I thought about another life, to be able to spend more time with my family and see my children grow up every day. And I can do other interesting things. This will be the last season of my cycling career. Your support has always given me strength, which means that in 2022 I will give my best “.