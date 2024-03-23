Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Catalan newspaper Sport revealed that the name of the Argentine Paulo Dybala, the Italian Roma player, was presented again to the Spanish Barcelona, ​​in order to sign him in the “Summer Mercato”, after his remarkable brilliance this season with the Italian AS Roma.

The newspaper said that the deal is considered attractive to “Barca” because the penalty clause for Roma to let go of him does not exceed 12 million euros, which is a price within the reach of “the Catalan”, and is much less than what the Argentine possesses in terms of technical potential and high scoring ability.

On the other hand, the newspaper indicated that the player wants to play for Barcelona next summer, after he presented his best seasons with “Wolves” this season, where he participated in 26 matches in all competitions, scored 13 goals, and assisted 7 other goals.

However, the Spanish newspaper “Estadio Deportivo” reported that Atletico Madrid is also seeking to sign Dybala, whom his compatriot Diego Simeone, the Atleti coach, sees as a suitable alternative to Angel Correa, who may leave “Wanda Metro Politano” this summer.

The newspaper indicated that Dybala is also wanted in England, where Chelsea is seeking to sign him, and is willing to pay any amount requested by Roma in exchange for dispensing with the services of the Argentine international star.

However, the newspaper explained that Dybala declares from time to time that he is enjoying his life in Rome, and that he is in good condition, whether he remains in the capital, or plays in any other club within Italy.

The newspaper said that his former club, Juventus, is seriously considering bringing him back this summer, but has not taken any positive step in this direction.

Paulo Dybala, born on November 15, 1993, began his professional career at Anastoto in 2011, and from there to Palermo in Italy in 2012. He then signed for the “Old Lady” in 2015 until 2022, then moved to Roma in the same year until now.

Dybala joined the Tango team in 2015, and participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the 2019 and 2021 Copa America.