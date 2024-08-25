+70, but team in crisis

Looking at his face after the race he looks like usual Max Verstappen: cool and imperturbable despite the 20-second delay suffered by Lando Norris. From his words expressed after the race, however, it is clear that – regardless of the 70-point advantage still over his friend-rival in the world championship standings – the champion from Hasselt is deeply aware of the problems plaguing Red Bull at this moment.

Input not received

“I’m not surprised by how I felt in the car – declared the orange champion on British TV Sky Sports F1 – I couldn’t do anything. In the race l‘I also said on the radio that the car is not responding to my inputsIt’s complicated to understand why“. Continuing his analysis, the F1 #1 also defined the RB20 – the same car that at the beginning of the season seemed unapproachable by the competition – as “not the easiest” to drive.

Even speaking about the first phase of the race, when after an excellent start he found himself in command of the race, Verstappen explained how in reality he was a easy prey ready to end up in the clutches of the ‘hunter’ Norris: “He took his time while I couldn’t get the tires to work – concluded Verstappen – then I got overtaken and from then on I just ran my own race“.