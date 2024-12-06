Charging our cell phone has become one of the most common habits we do every day. However, when it comes to connecting the device, a recurring question arises: What goes first, the charger to the cell phone or the plug? Although this detail is not of vital importance for the operation of the charger, it can influence the health of the battery and the durability of the device.

The correct order for connecting the charger may seem trivial, but there are reasons to choose one method over another. The most common and recommended practice is Connect the charger to the power outlet before plugging it into the mobile phone. This approach ensures that electricity flows steadily to the charger, thus avoiding any potential voltage spikes that could affect the device.

On the other hand, there are those who prefer connect the charger to the phone before plugging it into power. Although this method does not present serious problems, experts suggest that plugging it into the socket first minimizes the risk of electricity spikes that could damage the battery in the long term. The difference between both methods is minimal, but taking these recommendations into account can contribute to a longer life of your phone.

The importance of charger quality

Regardless of the connection order, The quality of the charger used is crucial. A low-quality charger or one that is not compatible with the device may cause damage to the battery or cause the phone to charge more slowly. Therefore, it is always recommended to use original or certified chargers that meet the specifications of the phone model.

To take care of your mobile phone’s battery, there are other additional guidelines that can help prolong its useful life. For example, it is advisable avoid charging the phone at 100% all the timesince lithium batteries work best when kept between 20% and 80% charged. Additionally, it is important to unplug the charger once the phone has reached full charge to avoid overheating.

An aspect that is often overlooked is the phenomenon known as “overload”. This instantaneous overvoltage can cause a host of problems, from data loss to reduced battery life. By connecting the charger to the power outlet first, you reduce the risk of damage to the device due to voltage spikes at the start of charging.

What to do when charging is complete

Upon completion of charging, it is also It is advisable to unplug the phone first.. This is because disconnecting the charger can generate reverse current, which could accelerate battery aging. Following this simple and practical order can make a significant difference in the health of your mobile device.

Finally, the implementation of technologies such as smart charging It can be a great ally to preserve battery life. This mode adapts charging to the user’s routine, delaying the process until necessary, which contributes to more efficient charging and longer phone durability.