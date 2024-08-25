Family Secrets: Previews (plot and cast) of the 12th episode, August 25

Tonight, Sunday 25 August 2024, at 9:30 pm, Family Secrets will air in prime time, the new Turkish drama on Canale 5 that will keep us company all summer long. The protagonists are actors Pinar Deniz and Kaan Urgancıoğlu (Emir from Endless Love). The soap revolves around a fearless lawyer and a respected prosecutor whose paths cross during an investigation into a crime. Let’s see the plot and cast of this evening together.

Plot and previews

Yekta plays the grieving father, holding Lacin’s hand in front of reporters. She asks him for a divorce, but he wants revenge on his wife. Engin asks his aunt Seda to be his lawyer. Ceylin convinces Mrs. Meltem to accept the hospital’s offer and withdraw the complaint, but Ilgaz has had Meltem’s daughter examined by another doctor.

Cinar visits Engin in prison, but the latter’s arrogant attitude makes him lose his patience and he ends up threatening him. Metin discovers, rummaging through the documents in Ilgaz’s office, that his son and Ceylin have secretly married. The police go looking for Zafer at Erguvan’s house, because his wallet was found in the abandoned car at the cemetery.

Family Secrets: The Cast

We have seen the plot of Family Secrets, but who is the cast of the TV series? The protagonist is Kaan Urgancıoğlu, who the Canale 5 audience has already met and appreciated in Endless Love. Among the actors there is also Pınar Deniz famous in Turkey thanks to the drama series Kırmızı Oda. Among the most important secondary interpreters there is Başak Gümülcinelioğlu, star of the series DayDreamer – The wings of the dream, who in 2023 won an Award for Best Supporting Actress at the Ayakli Gazete TV Stars Awards.