The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu released in Japan presents the review for one of the most anticipated games of this August. It is about VISIONS of MANAnew chapter in the series Seiken Densetsu Of SQUARE ENIXnext one coming soon August 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

What is the score assigned to VISIONS of MANA from the famous magazine? Two of the editors gave the game a 9 out of 10while the other two a 8 out of 10for a total of 34 out of 40.

It is also mentioned that the game requires 30 hours to complete the main campaign and 50 hours to complete it along with all side activities.

Source: Weekly Famitsu away Gematsu