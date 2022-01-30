Within the framework of the pioneering role played by Dubai to lead global efforts in the field of developing the industry and building the future, and its high readiness in future sectors thanks to its advanced infrastructure and supportive investment environment that enables innovators and companies around the world to take the first stop to go global, THE JET ZeroEmission announced , a Swiss-based startup, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Zenith Marine Services LLC, a marine services company in the UAE, and DWYN LLC investing in and financing entrepreneurship; To implement and launch THE JET, the first flying boat of its kind in the world that works with hydrogen energy and clean technology, with Dubai witnessing the first global launches of the first boat of its kind in the world.

THE JET has many advanced technological characteristics, as it has been designed in an innovative way that matches the technological and technical development witnessed in the world, in addition to containing all the elements of luxury and luxury. The boat can accommodate up to (12/8) passengers, and it can “fly” silently over the water , at a cruising speed of (40) knots, with fuel cells consisting of (2) clean energy batteries, high-quality air conditioning, and technological innovations based on hydrogen energy to preserve the environment and reduce carbon emissions.

On this occasion, Alan Thibault, founder of THE JET ZeroEmission – previous world cruising speed record holder in 2009, and inventor of electric prototypes “Seabubbles” in 2016 said: “We are pleased to announce from Dubai the signing of a memorandum of understanding through which we can launch THE JET is the first flying boat of its kind in the world to launch at high speeds without noise, waves, and emissions, and can hover silently at a level of 80 cm above the surface of the water.”

He added, “Dubai is a wonderful city that provides innovators and companies around the world with everything they need to develop ideas and move forward, which is why we announced today from it the THE JET flying boat that I designed myself and will be implemented with the team. We look forward to meeting those interested on board the amazing flying boat during Preparatory Session for the 28th International Climate Summit for Parties (COP28 UAE) in November 2023.”

The imminent implementation and launch of the world’s first flying boat represents a great step forward, and the MoU marks two major achievements, the first being the announcement of the expected launch in Dubai of the flying boat, and the second being that THE JET has received part of the total financing for the project, amounting to 10 million euros.” This partnership between THE JET and business partners in the UAE is considered a quantum leap in the use of clean energy and the future of maritime transport worldwide, as this innovative and advanced fuel cell technology from THE JET will be presented on a first historic flight in Dubai, during the preparatory session for the ( COP28 UAE), in November 2023.

Dubai pays great attention to clean and renewable energy through the launch of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to produce 75 percent of Dubai’s energy needs from clean sources by 2050. It also aims to make Dubai a global center for clean energy and green economy. The strategy consists of five main tracks: infrastructure, legislative structure, financing, building capacities and competencies, and employing an environmentally friendly energy mix.



