Dubai (Etihad)

The work of the forum began with a speech by Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Professional League, First Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Football Association, in which he welcomed the distinguished attendance of the first forum of its kind, which aims to actually improve and work in Emirati football towards broader horizons, hoping to achieve what it aspires to. Everyone has regional, continental and global successes and achievements.

Al-Junaibi said: We are pleased to inaugurate this forum, with the presence and participation of professional clubs, in the presence of an elite group of global technical, administrative and development visionaries, and great media expertise, who have a rich outlook, always partners in success.

He added: We seek to work together in this forum, the first of its kind in the professional process, to reach the best practices, apply the approach, and work steps stemming from a summary of global experiences, to bring about development in various aspects related to football and professional competitions, whether at the technical, marketing or competitive levels. .

He said: This cannot be achieved without teamwork, access to the most successful global experiences, and adapting them to serve our football and develop our local competitions, for the benefit of all of us.

Al-Junaibi participated in part of the discussions with experts and media professionals to present the League’s point of view in presenting some axes for development, in order to raise the level of professional club competitions and achieve the required advancement that helps our participating clubs externally.