In accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to prepare all the ingredients that motivate national cadres to engage in the field of entrepreneurship and facilitate their chances of success, and in commitment to Dubai’s support for entrepreneurs and encourage emerging Emirati projects, the Dubai Healthcare City Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, one of the Department’s institutions. Economy and Tourism in Dubai, to provide an incentive package that supports Emirati entrepreneurs registered with the Foundation in establishing their businesses within Dubai Healthcare City.

The incentives provided by Dubai Healthcare include 20% discounts on rental fees for business units during the first five years of the lease contract, whether from medical business units such as clinics and health facilities, or non-medical business units. Under the memorandum of understanding, the Medical City allocates 10% of its purchases from start-up companies registered with the Foundation, which supports the growth of these national projects and enhances their chances of success. In addition, Dubai Healthcare City will provide specific sites in its free zone to host mobile food cart projects.

This agreement represents a new step in Dubai Healthcare City’s commitment to providing a business environment that supports the success of investments, and is in line with the city’s goals to empower Emirati entrepreneurs by supporting various local start-up companies.

Commenting on the agreement, Jamal Abdul Salam, Executive Director of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: “Our free zone provides full support to enable business success, and we focus our efforts, especially towards talented Emiratis, to support their businesses and enable them to achieve their full potential in the health sector. This partnership is with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, which hosts, through its platform, a large number of Emirati entrepreneurs, whom we are proud to have supported in launching their projects in the free zone.”

For his part, Abdul Basit Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, said: “Dubai provides an exemplary environment for emerging companies that stimulates competition, which is one of the ingredients for success, and provides many opportunities for innovative projects in new and emerging sectors. The sponsorship sector enjoys With promising growth opportunities, and an ideal location to attract creative and aspiring entrepreneurs in the emirate, as it is one of the strategically important sectors in the Emirate of Dubai as well as globally.We are pleased at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, to cooperate with the Dubai Healthcare City Authority in promoting Emirati projects in field of health care and support services.

In addition to special discounts on rental fees, Emirati entrepreneurs launching their businesses in DHCC will benefit from the city’s marketing and customer service channels, including advice and information that help guide their businesses and enhance their prospects for success.



