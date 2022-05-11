Auctions Exceptionally large diamond ring did not go on sale in Switzerland – Price expected to rise to over 9 million euros

The diamond belongs to the rarest category of colorless diamonds.

Rare The 80-carat diamond ring could not find a buyer at an auction in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The video that accompanies this article introduces the diamond.

Sotheby’s auction house previously estimated that the sale price of the ring could rise to more than nine million euros.

In addition to its remarkable size, the ring diamond is grade D, meaning it belongs to the rarest class of colorless diamonds.

Correction 11.5.2022 at 18.45: Genève is located in Switzerland, not in France as the story and title first erroneously claimed.