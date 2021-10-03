Lucas Auer hits the second win of the season in the DTM by taking home Race 2 at Hockenheim, on a very important day for Liam Lawson, who considerably lengthens the drivers’ standings.

Without detracting from the standard bearer of Team Winward, who deservedly dominated by taking the lead during the first lap, the spotlight is right on the Red Bull boy, who takes the AF Corse Ferrari 488 to second place with great determination, earning points precious on the accerimo enemy Kelvin Van Der Linde.

The South African of Team ABT Sportsline had taken the Pole Position in Qualifying 2 – and the related 3 points over Lawson, only fourth – but at the start he was overtaken by Auer and the “Kiwi”, then coming back behind the latter on lap 2, giving him away a touch that was put under the lens by the commissioners.

After the pit stop, the Audi R8 # 3 driver slipped behind the New Zealander and Maximilian Götz (HRT), but the worst came shortly after, when the race direction gave him a 5 “penalty for the episode with Lawson, plus another 5 “for a subsequent infraction.

Beyond the fact that in the final K. Van Der Linde suffered terribly from tire wear and was also passed by other rivals, with the sum of seconds over his race time he sadly finds himself 10th.

Auer, on the other hand, had no problems extending and managing once the tires were replaced on his Mercedes-AMG, crossing the finish line with 6 “3 on a Lawson who obviously can’t help but smile.

Great fight for the third step of the podium which in the end is won by himself by Götz, who with his Mercedes follows those of Philip Ellis (Team Winward) and Daniel Juncadella (GruppeM Racing), giving him many headaches in the last 22 ‘ of race.

This time the comeback to Alex Albon fails, sixth in the AF Corse Ferrari in AlphaTauri colors with the Mercedes of Marvin Dienst (Mücke Motorsport) and an Arjun Maini (GetSpeed ​​Performance) behind him who after a positive Qualifying collapsed badly in performance until from the beginning.

On the other hand, Vincent Abril climbs ninth with the other Mercedes of the HRT team, benefiting from the penalty inflicted on K. Van Der Linde.

This time the delayed pit stop strategy does not work for Mike Rockenfeller, eleventh on the Audi of Team ABT Sportsline (also due to a 5 “penalty) keeping behind the BMW M6 of Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst Motorsport), the Audi of Nico Müller (Team Rosberg) and Hubert Haupt’s Mercedes (HRT).

Timo Glock (BMW-Rowe Racing), Esmee Hawkey (Lamborghini Huracán-T3 Motorsport) and the Audi of Dev Gore (Team Rosberg) and Lucas Di Grassi (Team ABT Sportsline) complete the ranking.

Retired due to technical problems Esteban Muth (Lamborghini-T3 Motorsport), Sheldon Van Der Linde (BMW-Rowe Racing) and Sophia Flörsch (Audi-Team Rosberg), in evidence just for a ruinous buffer against the innocent Hawkey with which she got the damage to surrender.

Concluding with the championship standings, Lawson climbs to 206 points, K. Van Der Linde chases to 192, with Götz approaching him at 180 points. Wittmann remains at 165 and is still the only mathematically in the running for the title, when there are 56 points at the Norisring next weekend.

Among the teams, AF Corse / Red Bull AlphaTauri detaches the ABT Sportsline, while in the Constructors the Mercedes closes the discussions, with Ferrari coming second overtaking Audi.