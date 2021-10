The portrait of his Finnish colleague Venny Soldan, painted by the Swedish Hanna Hirsch in 1886–87, belongs to the groundbreaking paintings of the late 19th century in its unconventionality.

Paintings by late-19th-century Nordic female artists present a new artist who creates her own identity in her studio. For many, it was a very annoying revelation, the exhibition in Stockholm shows.

For subscribers

Stockholm Studio Paris Montmartre in 1886: Swedish artist Hanna Hirsch paints a portrait of his Finnish colleague Venny Soldanista. It’s cold in the studio, and the model sometimes has to warm up by pushing his hand into the sleeve.