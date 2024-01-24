The government has approved the procedure for purchasing drones for monitoring landfills

They gathered to monitor landfills and the environmental situation in Russia using drones. The government has approved the procedure for the purchase and rental of such drones, reports TASS.

The Russian Environmental Operator (REO) will be responsible for the aircraft. The purchased drones with special instruments will monitor the condition of landfills with municipal solid waste (MSW), and will also help create a digital model of the area.

Due to this, it will be possible to determine the key characteristics of landfills – for example, to understand how much space is left on them.

Earlier in Russia they began to sort garbage using water. This technology was launched at a processing complex in the Tula region. According to the general director of REO Denis Butsaev, more than 60 percent of the useful fractions of the total amount are selected and utilized in this way.