Melbourne – The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, world number 2, was eliminated on Wednesday, January 24, in the quarterfinals of the Australian Tennis Open after losing 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4 against the German Alexander Zverev (N.6), who will face the Russian Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final.

It is the first time that the current number 6 in the ATP ranking beats a 'Top 5' player in a Grand Slam match.

After a day marked by heat and during the cool night session, Zverev was about to overwhelm Alcaraz in less than two hours, when he led the score 6-1, 6-3 and 5-2. On the verge of defeat, the 20-year-old Spaniard fought back in the decisive game and won the set in the tie-break, reviving his chances of progressing to the semifinals.

However, the German did not get carried away by his nerves and regained control of the match at the right moment, at the end of the fourth set, managing to break Alcaraz's serve to go ahead 5-4. On this occasion, there was no miracle and the Spaniard was defeated in just under three hours.

“It is a great honor to play against players like him (Alcaraz) and when you are so close to winning, your brain lets itself go and is not of much help,” confessed the German. “But I'm happy that we attacked again in the fourth set and didn't let it get away.”

Zverev will play his seventh Grand Slam semifinal against Medvedev on Friday, the second in Melbourne at 26 years old. So far, the German has only reached the final at the 2020 US Open.

“He has kicked my butt many times in the last year but maybe this will be the occasion, this will be the place,” said Zverev about the Russian, who beat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (N.9) by 7 hours earlier in the other semifinal. -6 [7/4]2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Medvedev: “I am destroyed”

Twice a finalist in Melbourne, Medvedev needed almost four hours in intense heat to get rid of the world number 9.

“I'm so destroyed right now,” the Russian said after the match. “I noticed it physically at the end of the second set and I told myself I had to hold on,” he added.

Russian Daniil Medvedev celebrates his victory against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, on January 24, 2024 © Paul Crock / AFP

“In the fourth set I no longer had concentration and I had to try to do my best (…) I am happy to have managed to win like this,” he explained.

The match pitted the Pole, one of the best servers on the circuit, against the Russian, who probably has one of the best returns from the back of the court.

In the women's team, the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, from the previous qualifying phase, made history by reaching the semifinals in which she will face the Chinese Zhing Qinwen.

Yastremska beat the Czech Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 in 78 minutes and became the first player from the qualifying phase since the Australian Christine Matison in 1978 to reach the semifinals in the Grand Slam that opens the season .

Qinwen, on an upward trajectory

“It's nice to make history, because at that time I wasn't even born (…) I'm super happy,” said the Ukrainian at the end of the meeting.

“I played well, but I really didn't feel like I was playing great,” said the player who acknowledged that with fatigue involved “she had no choice but to fight.”

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska advances to the semifinals in Australia © Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

She will face Qinwen, who defeated Russian Anna Kalinskaya 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-1 and reached the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career.

The 21-year-old Chinese woman defeated Kalinskaya, 25 years old and number 75 in the world, in three sets. Qinwen thus confirms her upward trajectory after having achieved her first qualification to a Grand Slam quarterfinal during the 2023 US Open.

“After the Australian Open last year, I told myself that I wanted to get into the 'Top 10' and now I'm there, it's a tremendous moment,” he smiled when he found out after the match that after the Australian tournament he will be among the top ten positions in the WTA ranking.