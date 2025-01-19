With the christmas parties already in the rearview mirror, there are many drivers to whom a fine notice of the General Directorate of Traffic and not hesitate when it comes to pay quickly to benefit from the early payment discount. These have been days of numerous trips by car and the scammers know it and have launched a new wave of messages in which they impersonate the DGT and communicate a false fine pending payment.

A new wave of mass messages They reach the victims’ cell phones, even some without having a driving license. This is a campaign fraudulent text messages that intend to supplant the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). In these messages, the recipient is notified of an alleged traffic violation and is asked to resolve it as soon as possible using a link provided. By clicking on said attached URL, the user is redirected to a website where their personal and banking data will be extracted.

DGT fine scam L.I.

The first thing we have to remember when we receive messages This is how the DGT notifies its fines through postal mail (with a subsequent sending to the edictal board, in case they have not been able to locate you at your home) and through electronic notification through the DEV Electronic Road Directorate.

What do I do if I have received the SMS?

If you have received an SMS with the characteristics described, but you have not clicked on the link, Incibe recommends blocking the sender and deleting the message from your inbox.

If you have accessed the link, on the screen that appears to the user you can see how the design and logo are posed as the legitimate DGT website. It informs the victim that they have less than 24 hours to pay the fine and thus avoid a 50% surcharge and possible lawsuits.

If we have not yet realized that we may be a victim of a possible scam, we will run to click on ‘Pay the fine’. There another screen will appear with the fine numberin which different personal data are requested, all of them mandatory to be able to continue with the process. This is where they will request different credit card information, such as the card number, expiration date or CVV.

In case you have accessed the attached link and provided personal or banking information, the recommendations are as follows: