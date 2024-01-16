Who won? 'Super Ada'is the new summer series from América Televisión that brings back to the screensMaricarmen Marinwho will live a fun romance with Pablo Heredia in this production. Precisely for this reason, last Monday, January 15, 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' presented an innovative concept to compete with this new novel. However, only one led in ratings. Here we tell you!

YOU CAN SEE: And Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio? Nelly Rossinelli reveals why she has no friends in 'The Great Chef'

How was the rating for 'Super Ada' and 'The Great Chef'?

'Súper Ada' is Maricarmen Marín's debut as a producer, in addition to starring in the series. This creation focuses on Ada Morales, a young fighter who will do whatever it takes to raise her daughter. On the other hand, Latina presented a special program of 'The great chef' called the 'Big vailable cock'.

“It is an unmissable episode, never seen before in the five seasons of 'The Great Chef'. On this occasion, the audience present will be the highlight of the night. “They will accompany us in this edition and will become the judges of the seasoning of our participants… We have made a great logistical deployment for this chapter,” announcedJose Pelaez in the promo for the episode.

The rating for Monday, January 15, was as follows:

'Light of Hope': 14.8 points.

'Super Ada': 13.8 points

'The Miracles of the Rose': 12.20 points

'Dad in trouble': 8.2 points

'The Great Chef': 7.8 points

What is the big dance cock from 'The Great Chef' about?

'The Great Chef: Celebrities' presented a completely different episode, in which they recreated a party outside the studio to share with a group of 'chefcitos' (the name given to the program's fans) the delicious chickens they I had to prepare, as the only challenge of the night.

In this special chapter, the participants were divided into two teams, led by the jurors Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio. The 'Mother of the Pericotitos' won.

When is 'Super Ada' released?

'Super Ada'the novel starring and produced byMaricarmen Marinwas launched last Monday, January 15, 2024 through the screens ofAmerica Television.

Through a press conference, América TV presented the cast that will be in 'Súper Ada'. Photo: Super Ada's Instagram

Why doesn't Nelly Rossinelli have any friends in 'The Great Chef'?

Nelly Rossinelli He was on Carlos Vílchez's YouTube channel, who asked him if he has a good relationship with his fellow jury members.Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio.“Are they 'legs' or do they just work together?” asked the comedian.

Instantly, the 'Mama de los Pericotitos' maintained that she did not maintain afriendshipWith both. “We are very good coworkers,” clarified the judge who also explained why that bond did not exist with both of them. “It's just that we don't call each other to tell each other our problems and we cry together,” she commented.

#39Super #Ada39 #shit #39The #Great #Chef39 #Find #program #led #RATING #January