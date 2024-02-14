Valentine's Day, the holiday dedicated to love and relationships in all their forms, represents a moment of reflection on the nature of our interpersonal connections. This year, the focus is on psychological well-being in the context of relationships, thanks to a partnership between popular dating app Tinder and psychological counseling site Unobravo.

The initiative aims to create a safer and more aware dating environmentpromoting mental health and supporting users' relational growth, and starts from research that reveals important data: the increase in matches recorded in the days preceding Valentine's Day, with a peak of 10% compared to the average and 17% among users aged between 18 and 25, highlights the importance of a responsible and informed approach to online dating. An increase of 30 million “likes” daily, of which 70% coming from the youth segment, highlights the search for meaningful connections between young people.

The partnership reveals a series of practical tips for navigating the world of online dating with awareness:

the importance of knowing yourself

protect your privacy

communicate clearly and practice empathic listening

share intimacy gradually

recognize warning signs

avoid the “ghosting“organize safe meetings and especially, be authentic.

The emphasis on mental health and psychological well-being as a priority for young singles emerges clearly from the “Future of Dating” report, which highlights the attractiveness of potential partners committed to their personal growth journey. Gen Z, in particular, demonstrates greater openness in discussing mental healthwith 75% of young singles finding those who dedicate themselves to their psychological well-being more attractive.

“Each meeting represents a unique opportunity to establish meaningful connections. Empathy, kindness, respect and transparency constitute the vital essence of every constructive and fulfilling relationship. Investing in oneself, cultivating these elements, is fundamental to being able to relate to others. For this reason, in synergy with Tinder, we aim to promote a culture of conscious dating, encouraging people to take care of themselves and develop greater emotional awareness. The quality of the connections we create is, in fact, the direct reflection of the attention dedicated to ourselves”, commented Doctor Valeria Fiorenza Perris, Psychotherapist and Clinical Director of One good one.

“For Tinder, the well-being of its users is a priority and thanks to the partnership with Unobravo, we are able to offer resources and support in the field of mental health. Our goal is to invite users to invest in their mental well-being which not only fosters personal growth, but also the ability to connect more authentically and consciously with others. We create a space where safety and serenity are fundamental, as key elements for a positive and rewarding experience on Tinder” said Vicente Balbastre, Senior Communication Manager Southern Europe at Tinder.