He Betis fell to Alavés 1-3 in the Benito Villamarin and aggravated his crisis of play and results, which makes him far from the European positions after wasting two consecutive days against theoretically inferior rivals. The Betic stadium cried out against its players and the board in a very tense atmosphere after the setback, which adds to the cup elimination against Barcelona through a rout and the lack of reliability of a team that is having its worst season with Manuel Pellegrini the controls.

There were many protagonists in the duel. Evidently Kike García stood out with his three goals and so did Jesús Rodríguez’s scoring debut. The return of Fornals and Marc Roca and the final Betic need to place players adapted to the wings due to the absences on the sides, but the analysis includes the performance of the referee, Hernandez Hernandez.

And the fact is that the Canarian, who does not have very good memories in Heliópolis in his career, highlighting above all that failure in Ponferrada in the beginning and for having been able to be decisive against Betis in the Cup final against Valencia (he forgave the expulsion to Guillamón and did not call a clear penalty on Fekir), he also had major errors during the duel against Alavés.

He whistled a penalty in favor of the visitors at the start of the match in an action between Bartra and Kike García But he repeated his decision shortly after when the forward of the Alava team also fell while fighting with the Betic centre-back. Nobody had understood what Hernández Hernández had said when he whistled for offside and then made the VAR signal. He went to review the action and after seeing that there was no illegal position, he verified that the forward had dropped. Despite this, he did not show Kike García the yellow card, as was demanded throughout the stadium and also by the Betis players, especially Adrián and Llorente.









Later, in the play that led to the red to PerraudVillamarín protested because it all started with a ball hanging in the Alavés area that Natan finished off and Owono presumably caught off the field of play, but he continued, threw the ball towards Carlos Vicente and in this fight was when the Frenchman’s foul occurred and the expulsion. The images leave at least doubts about whether the ball came out completely or not.

And in the final stretch of the match, Hernández Hernández gave a yellow card to Diarra for a stomp on Vitor Roque’s calf from behind in a play that on many other occasions resulted in a red card. Iglesias Villanueva, from the VAR, once again failed to warn the Canarian referee so that he could be more forceful in his punishment of the visiting player.