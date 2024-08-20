There are 50 days left until the release of DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO And BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reminds us of this during the opening night live of the gamescom 2024 with a new trailer, which we can see below.

We remind you that DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available from next October 11th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|D and PC via Steam.

DRAGON BALL: Sparkling! ZERO – gamescom trailer

Get ready for the launch of DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO in 50 days with a new trailer! Only 50 days left until the launch of DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZEROthe long-awaited new DRAGON BALL game from the creators of Budokai Tenkaichi, which will be available on October 11, 2024. In addition to showcasing fast-paced and dynamic battles, where players will be able to experience the full power of their favorite characters, the new trailer also introduces Ultimate Gohan and Super Buu. These are two of the main protagonists of the Buu Saga, who will join the largest roster ever for any Budokai Tenkaichi game. Developed by Spike Chunsoft, known for working on the previous DRAGON BALL Z: BUDOKAI TENKAICHI, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO allows players to face some epic battles alongside legendary characters from the series, taking advantage of the full power of the new generation consoles. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO will be available on October 11, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is available for pre-order now, with instant access to the following characters without having to unlock them: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan And Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power. Additionally, the pre-order includes a playable character that will be revealed at a later date. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment