Picasso felt mocked. The painting he presented at the 1899 Fine Arts exhibition obtained an honorable mention, but was also a victim of the sharp pencil of Joaquín Xaudoó. In ‘A courtyard of a house in Aragon’, the very young artist for … Then he portrayed a peasant cutting firewood while a woman prayed, but the humorist of ‘Black and Black’ that seemed rather a decapitation. “With equity and cleaning/ and disgust and economy/ Oh Mother of my soul!/ I will cut your head,” he wrote under his cartoon of the painting.

With the ‘defeated love’ of Cecilio Plá, which would obtain the third medal of the Universal Exhibition of Paris of 1900, did not have compassion Xaudaró. In his ‘comic exhibition’ that he published on May 13 to double page, the curtain of the painting became a suit with a censor hand and the crying cherub began to beg: «I will not do it anymore! “.

The humorist walked through the national art event held every two years in Madrid and showed in the magazine a selection of about twenty paintings, passed through his uninhibited humor filter. As if today our grandson toured the arc fair and brought tip to the works that most attracted attention, without fear of not being politically correct. There goes the challenge, friend.

Xaudoó’s comic exhibition



ABC





Xaudoó, that instead of rats he had a ubiquitous puppy, dared with the portrait of the Duke of Bailén of Salvador Martínez Cubells, emerging the ribs of his anatomy, as a uniform. Also with the ‘ecstasy’ of a novice at the foot of the cross of Santiago Rusiñol, who became that of a young man before a fish rag that said: “I’m cod so far!”.

In previous pages, the magazine had offered numerous engravings of the exhibition cadres. He said it was “one of the most equal and best at its average level of how many years have been seen in Madrid for this part.” Congratulated that there were “less frankly bad paintings”but also missing «works of outstanding merit, revelations of new artists, works that are time». (Will there be these ‘works that do time’ in Arco 2025?)

From Picasso’s painting, almost two meters high by two and a half wide, priced by its author in 2,000 pesetas, there is nothing left but Xaudaró’s comic memory. The experts say that the Malaga artist surely uses the canvas to paint again on him. Would the vineyard version influence your decision? Who knows. If so, Xaudo probably never learned. The criticism of his scathing pencil, if there were, did not reach older because in the next exhibition of Fine Arts held in 1901, he published some again ‘Comic notes’, Together with his colleague, the writer and also humorist Juan Pérez Zúñiga.

The comic notes of 1901



ABC





Plá and Rusiñol fell back into the networks of the cartoonists, but also other names famous such as José Moreno Carbonero or Joaquín Mir. Even the illustrious Joaquín Sorolla. Among the works presented by the Valencian artist was’Mother‘, A tribute to his wife, Clotilde, whom he portrayed in bed with his daughter Elena Newborn. In the cartoon of the vineyards, the white sheets mutated in a snowfield and the protagonists in a boot and a peach. “In the snow there is a boot without heel, and the four leagues a peach,” they wrote.

There was still another selected sorolla work in these ‘comic notes’. ‘Sad inheritance‘He showed a monk that helped several children with some disabilities take a bath in the sea as a therapeutic measure. In the version of Pérez Zúñiga and Xaudaró the little ones and his companion became, however, into skeletons of a “macabre dance with his baston.”

Detail of Eugenio Merino’s ‘face washing’



Tania Siera





What would Xaudar have criticized if I had visited the IFEMA pavilions these days? Would Eugenio Merino ‘face’ had noticed? Intrigue to think what I would have drawn later.