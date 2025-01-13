Nilo Manriquewhom we met in Spain through Isabel Gemio, now lives away from the media spotlight and in her native Cuba. “Here I have a good quality of life, in Spain it was difficult to get ahead,” reveals the sculptor in an interview with Soon.

“The only thing I feel is having two of my children away”he laments, referring to Gustavo and Diegothe first adopted and the second biological, who are in the care of the journalist, with whom he maintains a good relationship.

Furthermore, he says that He makes a living from the sale of his sculptures and paintings. “Also I have worked as a tour guide and I go fishing every day in the morning. Besides, I have a small pension left that does not reach 400 euros“.

“In my way I am happy“he says.”Surrounded by mine and working, as always. I have no other choice, but I do what I like and I have a certain quality of life,” says the former contestant of Survivorsthat He prefers not to talk about his differences with Isabel Gemio although he does admit that he misses his two children.