ATLUS revealed that a new opponent will make his appearance in theEpisode Aigis Of Persona 3 Reloadit is about the beloved Joker. Inside the DLC it will be possible to challenge the protagonist of the fifth chapter in what, already from the first images, seems like a truly breathtaking challenge.

I remind you that Episode Aigis: The Answer will be available worldwide starting next September 10thEnjoy!

Persona 3 Reload – Expansion Pass: A familiar foe

Source: ATLUS