Dragon Ball Daima is one of the most anticipated animes for this year. However, little was known about its broadcast in the West. Although many expected its arrival on some streaming platform, It was not until today that it was confirmed that Akira Toriyama’s latest work will be available through Crunchyroll.

Through an official statement, it has been confirmed that the anime of Dragon Ball Daima will be available in Mexico and Latin America through Crunchyroll. The broadcast will take place simultaneously with Japan, where all fans will be able to enjoy a new episode every week with Spanish subtitles.

Now, for all of you wondering, At the moment there is no official information related to the dubbing of the anime.. Considering this is Dragon Ball we’re talking about, we’ll likely hear Laura Torres once again as child Goku, while other characters may have their voices changed to reflect their underage appearance.

In this way, it is very likely that an official dub for Dragon Ball Daima will be available in the future. It is only a matter of time. Usually, The productions that arrive on Crunchyroll have a dub in the middle of the season, or even until its end. This means that we will have to wait a little while before enjoying the anime in our language.

In the meantime, we remind you that Dragon Ball Diamond It will premiere on October 11, the same day it will also be available on Crunchyroll. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. Likewise, this is the most recent trailer for Dragon Ball Daima.

Author’s Note:

Considering the importance of Dragon Ball dubbing in our region, there is a possibility that many people will choose to wait for this version of the anime to be available, instead of watching this production with subtitles.

Via: Official statement