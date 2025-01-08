Sánchez boasts of an indicator that is actually mediocre: Spain could have done much better



01/08/2025



Updated at 7:23 p.m.





This January 8, presenting the Year of Franco, Pedro Sánchez maintained that Spain is the democracy that has gone the furthest in 50 years and illustrated it with the GDP per capita figure. «In 1975 the per capita income of Spaniards was…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only