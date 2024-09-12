Samsung he announced Galaxy Book4 Edgethe latest addition to the line Galaxy Book from Samsung, now powered by the processor Snapdragon X Plus 8-core from Qualcomm. The new Copilot+ PC seamlessly integrates advanced artificial intelligence features, which take productivity and creativity to new heights.

Enhanced connectivity through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem enables a seamless and efficient workflow across multiple devices and further enhances access to innovative features. Galaxy AI. These innovations are packaged in an ultra-thin design with a 15.6-inch FHD displaya long-lasting battery with charging function Super Fast Charging and a multi-level security system guaranteed by Samsung Knox. Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available in select markets starting October in the iconic Sapphire Blue color.

“The Galaxy Book4 Edge series, which revolutionized the market by creating a seamless integration of the Galaxy ecosystem between laptop and smartphone with AI-driven productivity and creativity, is now available in a new configuration to meet the unique preferences and needs of every user,” he declared the Dr. Hark-Sang KimEVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Each new expansion of our AI PC portfolio advances AI innovation by providing everyone with access to the most important AI tools.”

Compact design with a stunning display

Galaxy Book4 Edge It is one of the most compact 15.6-inch laptops available on the market. The ultra-thin and lightweight body features a stunning FHD display with innovative anti-glare technology for comfortable viewing in any light. The slim design doesn’t sacrifice connectivity for portability and features a wide range of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, headphone/microphone, and a Micro SD slot. The long-lasting battery equipped with charging function Super Fast Charging supports extended work sessions and keeps the device ready for use at all times.

Next-level processing thanks to Snapdragon X Plus

Thanks to the processing power of artificial intelligence and the high performance of the platform Snapdragon® X Plus 8-coreGalaxy Book4 Edge can take full advantage of the wide range of features of Copilot+ PC.

Co-creator allows you to bring your ideas to life in an instant and with minimal effort.

allows you to bring your ideas to life in an instant and with minimal effort. Windows Studio Effects, combined with a high definition camera and the availability of the Wi-Fi 7 allows you to clearly communicate your creative ideas.

combined with a and the availability of the allows you to clearly communicate your creative ideas. Live Captions makes taking notes easier and breaks down language barriers.

“The 8-core Snapdragon X Plus redefines creative possibilities with responsive performance and innovative on-device AI processing,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, Compute and Gaming, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Featuring incredible power efficiency, it is designed to keep up with dynamic lifestyles, whether creating presentations on the go or kickstarting creative projects, pushing productivity to new levels.”

An Unparalleled Mobile AI Ecosystem

The connectivity of Samsung’s ever-growing ecosystem of Galaxy devices enables an intuitive work environment, where files can be easily transferred between devices and productivity is not interrupted by access restrictions. Users can work seamlessly across laptops and smartphones at any time, letting technology do the rest. Connection to the Phone from Microsoft lets you access your Galaxy smartphone screen on your laptop, enabling popular Galaxy AI features like Live Translation, Photo Assistant, and Circle and Google Search right on your device, unlocking new ways to communicate, create, and discover the world around you.

Like all devices in the Galaxy ecosystem, the Galaxy Book4 Edge (15-inch) is protected by Samsung KnoxSamsung’s multi-layered security platform that safeguards critical information and protects the device through end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection. And, as with all Copilot+ PCs, you benefit from every layer of security guaranteed by Windows 11 from malware protection, to credential protection, to data protection.

Availability by Galaxy Boo44 Edge

Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available in select markets, including France, Germany, ItalyKorea, Spain, UK and US, starting October 2024, in an iconic Sapphire Blue color, vibrant, refined and exclusive to the Galaxy Book4 Edge series.