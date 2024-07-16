Last Monday afternoon, in the Tetichila ravine, in the municipality of AmozocIn Puebla, the lifeless body of young Adriana “N”, only 26 years old, was found.

The discovery was reported by residents of the area, who, alarmed by the presence of a body inert in the ravinethey immediately notified the emergency services.

Paramedics and Municipal Police officers arrived at the scene, who, after confirming that Adriana no longer had vital signs, requested the presence of the Office of the Attorney General.

So far, the authorities have not given further details of the discovery, only that an autopsy has been ordered, which will determine the cause of death.