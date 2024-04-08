An unprecedented look at a terrible and forgotten war. Two years ago, the M23 militia returned to the offensive in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. This armed group controls part of the North Kivu region: it massacres and expels civilians, and wages an all-out war against the authorities.

“We are going to the front so that, from the front lines, they can see the damage that the Government has done to the people”; says Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for the M23 militia, to the journalists who wrote this report, whom the group took through the territory they control in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in order to show them that they are fighting to protect civilians.

Since 1998, eastern DRC has been immersed in a conflict between rebel militias and the Army, despite the presence of a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the country.

The UN has warned, especially of an “unprecedented” military expansion of the March 23 Movement (M23), which has worsened the humanitarian situation and whose fighting has left more than a million internally displaced people.