A woman will guide Los Angeles Times for its most turbulent moment. The owners of the newspaper, the largest in the Western United States and one of the most important in the country, have chosen Terry Tang, born in Tapiei and in the organization since 2019, as executive director. Tang, 65, thus becomes the first director in the newspaper's 142-year history.

Tang was named interim editor of the LA Times at the end of January, replacing Kevin Mérida, who lost the trust of the newsroom with a series of journalist dismissals in June of last year. Tang's appointment was preceded by a new wave of cuts announced by the newspaper's owner, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. The magnate reported the dismissal of 115 journalists to face a year of “heavy losses.” The cut came ahead of a new period of financial losses, amounting to about $100 million, for Soon-Shiong since he acquired the newspaper in 2018 in a deal that included several smaller Southern California newspapers. In total, the organization has laid off about 200 workers since last year, 37% of the workforce.

The new director must guide the team of journalists in a complicated ecosystem for the written press. Large media organizations such as The Washington Post, NPR public radio and CNN, as well as younger outlets such as Vice, The Messenger and Pitchfork, have practically reduced their staffs when they have not disappeared completely or been absorbed by other publications. According to the firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, the industry lost 2,600 journalists in 2023 after the drop in advertising and circulation and even due to the strike in Hollywood, which impacted local media such as the LA Times.

Born in Taiwan, Tang lived on the island with her family for her early years and then moved to Japan. She came to the United States when she was six years old. Her father was an employee of the Continental airline and worked near the Los Angeles airport, where the main editorial office of the newspaper is today.

Although he grew up on the West Coast, he first studied Economics at Yale, in the State of Connecticut, and then Law, in New York. Additionally, she was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard in the 1990s.

His experience as a journalist is also linked to New York. She worked for two decades in The New York Times, where he held various positions and sections. In 2019 she arrived at the Los Angeles newspaper as deputy director of Opinion. Shortly afterward she was promoted to editor-in-chief of the section. From the direction, she will continue to have responsibility for the editorials and tribunes of the newspaper, which in recent years has made a critical review of the predominance of white voices in the newspaper of a city that has great diversity.

“Terry understands our mission to be a democratic pillar and vital role that the voice of the LA Times plays in our city and the world, bringing attention to the issues that really matter, especially the voices of those who are often little heard,” Patrick Soon-Shiong and his wife Michele said in a statement issued this Monday.

The surgeon turned media entrepreneur also has a history of migration. He was born in South Africa to Chinese parents, who arrived in the African country after World War II. He and his wife moved to Canada in 1977 and from there to Los Angeles three years later. Today his fortune is valued at Fortune above 7,000 million dollars. He has a minority position in the Lakers and various healthcare-related businesses.

Terry Tang has decided to strengthen the face of diversity in the workforce. In the months of his interim position, Hector Becerra was promoted to the role of deputy director and who carries the weight of the daily operation. Becerra, originally from Boyle Heights, a majority Mexican-American community in Los Angeles, is the Latino with the highest position within the organization in its entire history. Becerra has been working for 25 years LA Timeswho navigates the roughest waters with new blood.

