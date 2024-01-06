Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa, and led by Ben Quinn, achieved a “double”, the first of which came through the colt “Tarjuman” in the third round, for the title of the Commercial Bank of Dubai Speed ​​Race for a distance of 1000 meters “Handicap”, and the brilliance of the adult colt At the age of 3 years, he was able to outperform his nearest competitor by 6.25 lengths, recording 1:00:58 minutes.

The second victory came for His Highness’s horses, via the horse “Muzahim” in the Al Aweer Sprint Stakes “Handicap”, at a distance of 1200 metres, sponsored by Shadwell in the fifth and main heat, and the champion was able to cover the race distance in 1:12:04 minutes.

This came at the race ceremony held at Jebel Ali Racecourse yesterday, in its first race of the new year, and it consisted of 7 races for purebred Arabian and hybrid horses, and the financial prizes for the ceremony amounted to more than half a million dirhams.

“AF Manout” by Abdullah Mohammed Al-Yabhouni, under the supervision of Khalifa Al-Neyadi and led by Saif Al-Balushi, succeeded in presenting a brilliant level, achieving victory in the first half over a distance of 1400 meters for purebred Arabian horses produced by the Emirates, for the title of Al Nabooda Cup for Cars “Porsche”, and the champion’s record. 1:36:33 minutes.

The horse “Slow Down” for the Bursali Racing Syndicate, under the supervision of Rashid Bursali and led by Omar Salas, won the second half prize for the 1400 meters for the Al Shafar Investment title, after he pounced on the lead in the final stage, recording 1:26:50 minutes.

The horse “Al-Shibli”, owned by Nasser Askar, under the supervision of Musabah Al Muhairi and led by Connor Beasley, snatched the victory from the first favorites in the fourth heat for a distance of 1000 meters in the Bin Dasmal Group Stakes “Handicap”, and the champion scored 59:23 seconds.

The sixth round in the GIRC Sport Cup “Handicap” for the mile was characterized by excitement and suspense, after the struggle was confined to the champion “Violent Justic” by Vaibhav Shah, supervised by Doug Watson, and driven by Patrick Dobbs, and the runner-up, “Al Janoub”, ended with him leading by 0.75 lengths. , recording 1:38:61 minutes.

After an exciting competition that “took” the audience's breath, the horse “Time”, led by Bernardo Pinheiro, gave the double to owner Nasser Askar and trainer Musabah Al Muhairi in the seventh and final round, over a distance of 1,800 meters for novice horses, for the Safa Stakes title, recording 1:52:50 minutes.

The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of coach Michael Costa, topped the Owners’ Championship in Jebel Ali with 18 wins, and the Owners’ Championship at all tracks with 25 wins so far.