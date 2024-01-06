Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

In many regions of Germany there are currently double-digit temperatures below zero. Areas affected by flooding are therefore particularly concerned.

Munich – Due to the sudden onset of winter in Germany, many roads became extremely slippery before the weekend. While the frost could have a positive impact on some levees, homeowners could be facing a “catastrophe” – flooding is to blame.

Frost after the flood: firefighters worried about a “catastrophe”

The areas in Germany affected by flooding could face new dangers from the winter weather. Double-digit minus temperatures have currently arrived in many regions. The combination of flooding and frost could harm homeowners, “because when water freezes, it expands by ten percent,” says Professor Norbert Gebbeken, an expert in structural engineering at the Bundeswehr University in Munich. This can be particularly problematic for households that had to turn off their electricity and heating due to the flood.

A farm in the Bremen district of Timmersloh is under water (photo taken with a drone from December 2nd). Frost could pose a danger to flood areas. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

Firefighter Hans-Lüder Behrens from the Timmersloh Volunteer Fire Department speaks to the Picture even of a “catastrophe” that may occur due to expanding water. The fire department can only help with difficulty in these conditions: “If it freezes, it gets hard and then we can't do anything anymore.” The fire department is currently trying to pump out houses and surrounding areas, which only works to a limited extent. In the worst case, the frost can even cause pipes to burst and the masonry to be damaged. Tens of thousands of helpers are also active across Germany.

First flood, then frost: Is the cool weather helping the dikes in Germany?

Norbert Gebbeken also assumes this: “This expansion can create such great pressure that the material and components are really destroyed.” To protect themselves from this, homeowners should try as best as possible to prevent the cold from getting into the damp masonry in the first place. It is recommended to take precautions with straw bales or thermal insulation panels from the hardware store. Full cellars, on the other hand, should not be a problem because “long-term frost does not cause the water to freeze there.”

It is still unclear what effects the frost will have on the dikes. As a rule, the soil of a dike solidifies when it is exposed to frost. “If water becomes trapped, this can have a positive effect on standard safety and tightness,” said expert Anne Rickmeyer. What seems to be problematic, however, is that the water levels are still high and masses of water are pushing against the dikes. Since the warm water was already on the dikes before the frost, “the area below the water level will not freeze and no positive effect will occur.” (rd with dpa)