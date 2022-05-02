Nico Schlotterbeck’s performance at Freiburg has made him, at 22, one of the Bundesliga’s central defenders of the season. The footballer is not only the second player who contributes the most value to his team. Also, according to Olocip, He is the ninth player with the most impact and the second best central defender in the competition. Data that make him present and future, an ideal mix of ingredients for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to be interested in him. However, it has finally been the black and yellow who have convinced him. The club has made official this Monday the signing of the German, who has already passed the medical examination and has signed until 2027.

Dortmund, who will pay Freiburg 20 million plus five in bonuses according to Bild, will have a player from summer to reinforce their defensive line. Because, despite his youth, Schlotterbeck is the best in the Bundesliga in interceptions (and the third German), In addition to standing out in defensive actions with the ball, non-aerial offensive duels and recoveries.

In addition, at Dortmund they are not only happy to get a player with great projection. The future sports director of Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, has highlighted that, like other young players have done, Schlotterbeck has signed looking more at his growth than the economic part: “Nico has great potential. He did not choose the best financial offer among the many interested clubs, but deliberately chose BVB to further develop the sport here.” The German is the second signing announced by the black and yellow team, and the second to opt for playing at Signal Iduna park to the detriment of Bayern: Süle will leave the team coached by Nagelsmann this summer.

This course the German has played 35 games between the Bundesliga and the Cup, and has scored four goals and has provided two assists. 2,548 minutes played in which he has become Freiburg’s best in recoveries or successful defensive duels, and the second best in clearances, aerial duels or blocked balls, among others. But, despite being a central defender, he is also standing out at Freiburg for his offensive actions: he generates a difference of one goal with his actions every 246 minutes. In addition, he is the second most outstanding in previous passes to assists and headed goals, and the third with the most offensive impact with the ball in play or successful offensive duels.

ascending evolution

Schlotterbeck, third best under-23 footballer in the German league after Haaland and Diaby, He has stated that for the moment he wants to focus on the Bundesliga games that he has left to play this season with Freiburg, who are fighting to stay in the Champions League positions.

When this course is over, The footballer, who has already made his debut with the German national team, will focus on his new team with which he can continue to double his market value: 4.2 million in the 2019/20 season, 8.9 in the following, up to the 22.6 ha that has been shot up in this 21/22 season, according to Olocip.