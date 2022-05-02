Ukraine-Russia war, missiles over Odessa. “For now, a victim has been ascertained, it is a 13-year-old, while a 17-year-old girl has been seriously injured” reports the head of the regional state administration of Odessa, Maksym Marchenko, but the victims “could be many more” so much so that he generally spoke of “dead and wounded” in the attack. A religious building also appears to have been damaged, explains the southern military command, which speaks of an Orthodox church near the airport.

Read also

AZOVSTAL – Meanwhile the Azovstal plant in Mariupol was again attacked by Russian forces and a fire broke out following the bombing. This was reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ stressing that the members of the Azov battalion are still alive, but are targeted by both artillery and airplanes.

KIEV – The Ukrainian military announced that they have recaptured some villages near Kahrkiv. CNN writes, underlining that this makes it potentially more difficult for the Russians to bomb the city with missiles and artillery shells. The news is also confirmed by Pentagon sources, according to which, in the last 24-48 hours the Ukrainians have pushed the Russians 40 km east of Kharkiv.

Ukrainians announced today that they have recaptured the villages of Ruska Lozova and Verkhnya Rohanka, north and east of Kharkiv respectively, but in the past two weeks they had already recaptured half a dozen villages in the area, approaching Russian supply lines from the border. towards Izium.