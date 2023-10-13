Doping | Another doping scandal in fitness sports – the athlete was banned for three years

The athlete who was convicted of doping admitted his violation.

Fitness athlete Abdulnasser Bnaeean has been banned for three years, the Finnish Sports Ethics Center informs.

An anabolic-androgenic steroid was found in the doping sample provided by Bnaeean on June 26.

The sample was given by the athlete outside the competition. The substance in question is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Wada list for athletes even outside of competitions.

Bnaeean has admitted its doping violation.

SUEK too 12.9. according to the decision, the athlete has violated two points in the Finnish anti-doping regulations. The first offense concerns the use of a prohibited substance, and the second concerns the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance or method.

Since Bnaeean admitted the violation, his suspension will be reduced by one year, ending in July 2026.

Previously this year, the Finnish Fitness Sports Association was denied this year’s state grant. The grant is granted by the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The union said in February that it had applied for a grant of 35,000 euros. According to the association, the ministry rejected the application because there have been nine doping scandals in fitness sports during the years 2020–2022.

According to Suek’s latest statistics, a total of five athletes were caught using doping in the whole country in 2021. Three of them were fitness athletes.

Last year, the international anti-doping organization Wada reprimanded the International Federation of Fitness Sports and Bodybuilding for not following its rules.