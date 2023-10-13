In the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the main market index (TASI), which is the largest market in the region in terms of market value, erased most of the gains it recorded in the current year, reaching about one percent since the beginning of 2023.

The main index suffered weekly losses of more than 1.6 percent, equivalent to about 179 points, reaching levels of 10,586 points, which is the lowest closing in nearly 6 months.

Indices of 18 sectors declined last week, while indices of 3 sectors rose.

The pharmaceutical sector topped the declining sectors by 8.4 percent, then the food production sector by 7.3 percent, and the consumer services sector by 5 percent. The banking sector also declined by 2 percent.

In Kuwait, the Premier Market Index fell to 7,239 points, recording its lowest close in more than two years, and it also suffered weekly losses of 2.2 percent as the real estate and banking sectors declined. Since the beginning of this year, the first index has deepened its losses to about 11 percent.

In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Financial Index recorded weekly losses of about 2.8 percent, which is the largest loss since last January, reaching levels of 9482.9 points, and since the beginning of this year the index’s losses have reached about 7 percent.

In Dubai, the Dubai Financial Market Index recorded weekly losses of about 4.8 percent, the largest weekly loss since May 2022, reaching 3,965 points. But the index is still up by about 19 percent since the beginning of this year, making it among the best performing Arab indices this year after the Egyptian Stock Exchange.

On the other hand, the Muscat Stock Exchange rose, recording weekly gains of 1.08 percent, with Oman Cable Industry shares rising by 10 percent, and Voltamp Energy shares rising by 9.6 percent.

In Doha, the main index of the Qatar Stock Exchange rose by 0.6 percent, supported by the positive performance of the banking, financial services and real estate sectors.

Outside the Gulf region, the Egyptian Stock Exchange moved in the green zone, ignoring the wave of losses that struck most markets, as the EGX30 index was able to rise by 0.65 percent to the level of 20,002 points due to a significant increase in foreign purchases, and since the beginning of the year the index recorded gains of about 37 percent. While the small and medium-sized companies index “EGX70” declined by 0.78 percent to the level of 3,706 points, and achieved gains since the beginning of 2023 of about 32 percent.

The Palestine Index suffered sharp weekly losses of about 7 percent, and since the beginning of the year the index recorded losses of about 4.9 percent.