Billionaire says he believes a “less polarizing” candidate is best for 2024

After talking about reversing the suspension of the Twitter of former US President Donald Trump, businessman Elon Musk denied that he supports an eventual candidacy of the Republican in 2024.

On Thursday (May 12, 2022), billionaire he said in your platform profile that you believe a candidate “less polarizing” be the best alternative in the next US elections.

On Tuesday (May 10), Elon Musk said that the expulsion of former US President Donald Trump from Twitter was a “error” and said that it can reverse the decision if the process of acquiring the social network for US$ 44 billion is completed.

Musk said he agrees that a “temporary suspension is appropriate” in certain cases, but rejected an indefinite ban as company policy — except for fraudulent or automated accounts.

The businessman has already expressed himself on the topic other times and includes it in what he understands as a limitation on freedom of expression as “social imperative” Twitter and other social networks. This, however, was the first time that he specifically mentions the case of the former president.

Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter since January 8, 2021. The social network blamed the former president for inciting the invasion of the United States Capitol during the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden on January 6.

“After a detailed review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context surrounding them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement to violence,” reported Twitter at the time.

Asked if he would return to Twitter if he had the account reactivated, Trump denied. The Republican invests in his own social network, Truth Social — which became the most downloaded free app on the App Store in late April.

The app was released on the 24th of February. Since then, it has had over 1.4 million downloads. It is not available in Brazil and is exclusive to the iOS system.

Twitter purchase

This Friday (May 13), the billionaire announced that he would suspend “temporarily” the acquisition of Twitter while he awaits an estimate on spam and fake accounts on the network. Hours later, he stated that “still engaged” with the purchase of the platform.

In April, Twitter accepted the Tesla and Space X owner’s $44 billion offer to acquire the platform.

Since the announcement of the deal with Twitter, the Tesla CEO has sold $8.5 billion of the company’s stock, and said that “No more Tesla sales planned.”

Elon Musk managed to raise $7.139 billion from 18 partner investors to secure the $44 billion purchase of Twitter.

In addition to debt service amounts, Musk would still have to pay social network employees to offset stock-based compensation. To cover debts and pay employees, Twitter would have to be much more profitable.