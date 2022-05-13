Today, Friday, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, mourned the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

His Highness said in a tweet through his official account on Twitter: “With hearts satisfied with God’s decree and destiny, we bid farewell to the righteous son of the Emirates, leader of the path of leadership and empowerment, and pioneer of loyal national action. An immortal march that illuminates our paths to serve our people, may God bless you with his vast mercy.”