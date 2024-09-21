We are just a few days away from the premiere of Dragon Ball DaimaGoku’s next big adventure, and the last anime that Akira Toriyama worked on. One of the most interesting points of this production, is its similarity with Dragon Ball GT, something that many have already considered.

In Dragon Ball DaimaGoku and the rest of the Z Warriors will enter the Demon Realm, which they will travel in a similar way to what we saw in GT, only instead of traveling through different planets, the protagonists will visit some towns with their own problems. Along with this, The heroes we already know will look like childrensomething that many have pointed out as the main similarity between these two anime.

However, there are also several notable differences. To begin with, Daima It will be canon, something that GT It just isn’t. Similarly, the new production of Toei Animation enjoyed the direct participation of Akira Toriyama, while the first continuation of Dragon Ball Z did not have this privilege.

In this way, it is clear that both productions have their similarities and differences in different sections. We remind you that Dragon Ball Daima will be released on October 11, 2024. In related news, this anime is coming to Crunchyroll. Also, the trailer confirms all the characters for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Via: Vandal.