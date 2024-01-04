Khinshtein: Putin’s decree will solve the problem with the extradition of Northern Military District veterans to other countries

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein explained the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on citizenship for foreign contract soldiers. In a post published in Telegramhe explained what problem the document should solve.

“Now the problem with the extradition of Northern Military District veterans to other countries, where they will be punished for mercenarism, will be resolved. Russia does not extradite its citizens!” — Khinshtein commented on Putin’s decree on citizenship for foreign contract workers.