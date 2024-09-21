Alexandra Spiazzi she was a smiling woman and well-liked by the community, which is why this story appears unexpected and incredulous in the eyes of many. Who was the woman who decided to shoot her son before committing suicide?

Alessandra Spiazzi shoots her son and then commits suicide

Alexandra Spiazzi She was always described as a cheerful and joyful woman who was always there when someone needed her. She seemed to be a happy woman and one of her prides was her 15-year-old son who always made her very proud.

This is what people say about her, but it seems to be the complete opposite regarding what happened yesterday afternoon. Mother and son were in Kitchen when the woman took a gun and shot him in the head before deciding to commit suicide.

The boy had just returned from school and it is really difficult to understand if something happened between the two that could have triggered the anger of the woman. Alessandra’s husband was at home with them, but he was in another room and therefore did not witness the scene. The man, however, said that his wife was not feeling very well and that, in the last period, she had undergone various therapies of a psychological nature.

A family drama which seems to have no explanation since the woman had recently stopped taking her medications. It will be up to the police to clarify the matter, trying to find an answer to these very unclear questions.

Who was Alessandra and why did she kill her son?

The reasons why remain unknown. Alexandra decided to shoot her son and then kill herself. Unfortunately, however, the young man’s conditions are very serious and the hopes that he will recover are minimal.

He is currently in the department of neuroresuscitation and even though he survived the night, only drugs and machines are keeping him alive. As for Alessandra, however, the woman died instantly, having succeeded in her intent to end it all.

Everyone is shocked and astonished by this story and friends and acquaintances cannot get the sunny image of Alessandra out of their minds. She has in fact been described as a very active woman in the social sector, so much so that she deals with volunteering And fight against violence. The most absurd thing is that Alessandra loved her son more than anything else and that is precisely why it seems impossible to think about what she did.