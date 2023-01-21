The universe created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños continues to entertain the public decades after it first appeared on television. Because “The guy from 8” It is the star series of the Mexican actor and director, on social networks it enjoys great popularity and there are even theories, debates and even analysis of episodes of the shows produced by chespirito.

For some time now, the appearance of a supposed lost chapter of “El chavo del 8” It has fans divided. While some say that it is a coincidence, others affirm that the appearance of Gómez Bolaños in the episode has a reason behind it.

Was Chavo del 8 an adult in the series?: explanation of the episode

“Los caquitos”, sketch of “Chespirito”. Photo: Chespirito Group

The theory states that one chapter shows Chavo as an adult. In the images, the character is seen wearing his own striped polo shirt and beige pants as he sweeps a yard. However, he appears without his characteristic cap. It is also indicated that the place where he is cleaning would be the so famous third patio of the neighborhood.

But how true is this? The truth is that this ‘lost chapter’ of “El chavo del 8″ is part of “Los caquitos”, a sketch of “Chespirito”. In the plot, Chompiras does everything possible to help Peterete get out of prison. Édgar Vivar also appears on the scene, who gives life to a police officer.

“Los caquitos” came out in the first stage of “Chespirito”, a 1970 series. The show features El Chómpiras, a clumsy and distracted thief, and El Peterete, the cunning duo. These characters were seen for the first time in “The supergeniuses of the square table.” The sketch came as an appetizer for the program “El Chavo del 8″ and “El Chapulín Colorado”.