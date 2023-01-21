The daughter of boss Matteo Messina Denaro Lorenza Alagna “never denied her father”. To write it in a note is the lawyer of the young woman, the lawyer Franco Lo Sciuto. Lorenza Alagna, who took her mother’s surname, is the “natural daughter of Matteo Messina Denaro”, as confirmed by the lawyer himself, and wants to “claim the incontestability and legitimacy of every personal and intimate choice, since it pertains to the sphere of relations with the her father, never denied”.

“Everything that has been published falsely is categorically denied, given that Lorenza Alagna has never released any statement that could lead to believe the existence of the will of the aforementioned to deny any contact with her father following the arrest took place, with the dutiful clarification that there has never, ever been contact with the aforementioned since birth”.

“Following the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, the mass media uproar that was triggered did not spare his daughter, Lorenza Alagna. They have been disseminated through the national media and online, since the days immediately following the arrest and with an ever more incessant and insistent rhythm, news devoid of any foundation, concerning an alleged manifestation of will on the part of Lorenza Alagna aimed at denying any contact with her father”.

“It seems necessary to underline that Lorenza has always refrained from any contact with journalists, even when they are installed daily under the house to guard the house and in search of scoop statements in order to feed the media vortex – continues the lawyer – Having resolutely dismissed the media assault of certain journalists at home is an unequivocal conduct, insusceptible to misleading interpretations overturned in national newspapers. The sphere of the father-daughter relationship is intangible and unquestionable, and, as such, must remain rigorously reserved”. “Therefore, undue interference cannot be tolerated in the sphere of these relationships, the dynamics of which must remain extraneous to the reports and criticisms by journalists, sociologists, commentators, mass-media experts and all those figures who, for various reasons, dispense knowledge and judgments on the mass media. Any further intervention on the point must be considered unwanted, inopportune and a source of certain disturbance for Lorenza”. “An invitation is made – he concludes – to the diligent teacher of Italian literature, who passionately recalls contacts of a scholastic nature with Lorenza Alagna and with the entire class of high school students, limited, incidentally, to a month’s substitute during the 5 years of high school , to refrain from the dissemination of stories and comments in misrepresentation of facts on national newspapers, probably dictated by the irrepressible and uncontrollable desire to appear on the front pages of newspapers and state TV. The undue interference detected to date, have even reached the sphere of the relationships concerning the family nucleus made up of Lorenza and her partner”.