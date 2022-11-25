Dick Advocaat will be the new trainer of ADO Den Haag. Director Edwin Reijntjes of the football club announced this on Friday to, among others AD and the NOS. He succeeds Dirk Kuijt who was fired this week.

According to the media, the 75-year-old Lawyer will be officially presented as a trainer on Monday. He signs a contract until the end of this season. Earlier on Friday evening, the former national coach of the Netherlands confirmed in a football program The Orange Winter that he had been approached by the football club. “I said I’m open to it. Precisely because they are seventeenth in the Kitchen Champion Division. It’s interesting,” he said at the time.

Kuijt was fired this week because ADO Den Haag holds him responsible for the poor results last season. He has coached the club for just over five months. It was the first job as head coach for the former international, who stopped playing football in 2017.

Lawyer has announced his football pension several times in the past, but he always returns. Last year he retired as national coach of Iraq. Before that, he worked at Feyenoord, FC Utrecht and Sparta Rotterdam in recent years. He previously worked as national coach for the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea, Russia and Serbia.