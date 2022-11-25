At the end of nine months of constant bombing after the Russian invasion, Ukraine is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis due to damage to the country’s vital infrastructure, including hospitals and the electricity grid; at least ten million Ukrainians remain without electricity. With the arrival of winter, the UN warned of the worsening of the situation, while Western countries seek strategies to isolate Russia completely. It is the topic to be analyzed in this edition of El Debate.

The war in Ukraine seems to be far from over. This week Russian troops fired some 67 missiles in just one day, 30 of which were aimed at the capital kyiv. Despite the fact that Ukrainian troops have managed to contain a large part of the attacks, the kyiv government has reported that at least 50% of its inhabitants do not have access to electricity or heating, which aggravates the humanitarian crisis with the arrival of winter.

Two weeks after Ukraine managed to retake control of Kherson, authorities reported the discovery of four torture chambers this week. Likewise, the UN began an investigation into the death of Russian soldiers who surrendered to Ukrainian troops.

In his quest to put an end to the conflict, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, asked to accelerate the process of joining his country in NATO, a request criticized by the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, after threatening serious consequences if the action were to come. to be performed. Meanwhile, the European Parliament declared Russia a “state promoter of terrorism.”

What implications would Ukraine’s eventual entry into NATO have? Is this another attempt by the West to rein in Russia? We discuss it in this program with our guests:

– Zayra Badillo, international analyst and historian focused on issues of Russia and the Soviet Union.

– Fernando Cocho, international security and intelligence analyst.