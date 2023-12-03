Sunday, December 3, 2023, 09:32



| Updated 1:27 p.m.

Faith moves mountains, says the sacrosanct proverb, and the Purísima moves the salt farmers and an entire melting pot of cultures. Torrevieja, after a splendid crowd on Friday to attend the lighting of its Christmas lights, yesterday paid homage to the Patron Saint of salt with devotion – never better said – on full display.

A huge arch of white flowers of holiness adorned the already brilliant façade of the temple of the Immaculate Conception. And locals and foreigners participated in it, musicians and brothers, religious and pagans, all Torrevieja residents at heart with the chaste image as their flag.

Like a flood of faithful, the procession crossed Caballero de Rodas Street from the Sacred Heart with the Children of the Immaculate Conception in front. From the neighborhood of La Punta to the hotbed of the patron saint festivities in La Glorieta, the gathered crowd waited to knock on the doors of the temple and greet the Purísima.

In seconds, the image, for the second time in a row, appeared before the crowd with the attributes and imagery that always accompanies it in its dressing room. One by one, up to 100 associations paraded and paid their respects until they drew the floral tapestry.

Among others, groups that are living testimony of the essences and folklore of Torrevieja passed before the carving, but, once again, the high foreign presence added an exotic touch to the party. The bagpipes of central Asturias, immersed in the midst of the Santa Bárbara festivities, paid tribute to their adopted ‘santina’. The Andalusians did the same and her Rocío choirs, guitar in hand, complimented the Patron Saint with their touch of flamenco, dance, heels and a lot of art.

As dusk approached, those present joined their voices in one to sing the famous salve marinera over the chords of the Manuel Barberá choir, privileged this year to provide music to one of the most magical moments of the salt December.

In the coming days, the patron saint festivities continue to fill every corner of the city with warmth and good atmosphere. The day will start with the ‘Diversequión’. Between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Estación Avenue will host reveille, chocolate, gifts, food and performances by the Paya’s dance school and ‘Días de Radio’, a tour of the best of Spanish pop-rock.

‘Bisiquión’ and charamite



The ‘Bisiquión’ cycle tour will depart at 11:00. From 10:00, those interested will be able to register. After the ‘tour’ of the neighborhood, the arrival of the competitors will be at 12:30. Everyone will have their snack as a reward for their effort.

At 12:00 also, but in Plaza Miguel Hernández, there will be inclusive charamita. At 12:30 and 5:30 p.m., Lily, the Wolf and their hooligan troupe will once again tour the streets of the center. At 5:00 p.m., the Nordic community will star in the traditional lighting of its Christmas tree in the Plaza de la Constitución. Tomorrow will also be the last opportunity to see the musical ‘Charly and the Chocolate Factory’ at the Municipal Theater at 5:30 p.m.