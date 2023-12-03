For foreign workers, especially Latinos, in the United States There is a tool available if you experience workplace injustice or that some of your rights are not being complied with. Through the Department of Labor (DOL), immigrants can receive advice and file a complaint against your employer if there is any irregular situation or non-compliance.

Although many are not aware of this tool, the agency is part of the US federal government and makes its resources available to solve a series of problems in the workspace. The situations on which you can consult and take legal action are varied, although they are all included in the same topic.

How the Department of Labor works, the tool for reporting working conditions in the US.

According to the DOL’s official website, it is responsible for “administering federal employment laws.” and carry out other actions that include the insertion of unemployed people into the labor market. Among their tasks, they are also in charge of advising on different problems within the framework of work relationships.

Although the list of claims it covers is very extensive, Latinos can contact the DOL in situations of threats or retaliation due to their immigration statusnon-compliance with payment and its deadline or payment of a fee to a recruiter in another country to arrive in the United States with a job, among several other situations.

For advice, Interested foreigners can enter the official website of the Department of Labor or contact the Wage and Hour Divisionwhich takes most reports of this nature, at 1-866-487-9243.