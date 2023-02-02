Congressmen say it is necessary to take advantage of the visibility of the issue to investigate possible genocide against the indigenous ethnic group

Deputies began collecting signatures, this Thursday (2.Feb.2023), to open a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) and investigate the case of the Yanomami in Roraima. Members of Congress from different groups in the Chamber released CPI requests on the subject. They need at least 171 signatures to request the opening of the commission.

The 1st request is from the so-called Bancada do Cocar. Deputies Dorinaldo Malafaia (PDT-AP) and Célia Xakriabá (Psol-MG) want to take advantage of the visibility given to the issue by society to go deeper into the investigations. They say there was a crime of genocide against the Yanomami ethnic group in Roraima. Here’s the full of the request (4484 KB).

Also on this Thursday (Feb 2), deputy José Nelto (PP-GO), deputy leader of the party in the Chamber, said he wants to investigate for 120 days alleged crimes committed by the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in relation to the Yanomami.

“The situation of violence and massacre that has been experienced by the Indigenous People of the Yanomami Community is old and, apparently, stems from actions promoted by invaders and the failure of the State to act in defense of the fundamental rights of the aforementioned indigenous people. We rely on colleagues to investigate genocidal practices and hold those involved accountable.”, wrote the deputy. Here’s the full from Nelto’s request (150 KB).

Understand the origin of the word genocide (4min18s):

YANOMAMI HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. The Chief Executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan).

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from this Monday (23.jan).

On the occasion, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhumane” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned like they are here”, he declared.

Lula also criticized former President Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] tIf you were ashamed of yourself and came here once, who knows, maybe the people weren’t so abandoned”.

On January 22, PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the senator Damares Alves, former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of Funai, are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino(PSB-MA), determined on January 23 that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of help and environmental crimes against the Yanomami indigenous people in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on Friday (January 27), that several decisions in favor of the Yanomami were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and complied with by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.

Watch (1min55s):