As part of its commitment to keeping the platform a safe and inclusive place, TikTok announces new updates and features that help you take more effective action against repeat policy violators and drive greater transparency on all enforcement decisions of the Community Guidelines. TikTok points it out.

We announced today the new update in the enforcement of the policies governing the accounts, which allows for more effective and targeted action against repeat violators of the rules, helping to more efficiently and quickly remove profiles deemed dangerous and, at the same time, to give a clearer picture to the majority of creators who follow the rules, without penalizing those who violate them unintentionally and in rare cases.

According to platform analyses, in fact, almost 90% of creators who violate the rules do so by always using the same functionality and over 75% repeatedly against the same category of policy. With the new system, every time a user posts content that violates one of the Community Guidelines, the infringement is logged to their account when the content is removed. When you reach the violation limit set for a certain feature (like comments or Live) or policy (like bullying or harassment), your account is permanently removed. The thresholds vary according to the potential harm that the respective violation can cause to community members: for example, the limit can be more restrictive for violations of the policy against the promotion of hate ideologies than for sharing low-dangerous spam.