Demonstrations Ottawa Mayor Declares Emergency City on Corona Protests – “We Must Get Our City Back”

Canada the mayor of the capital Ottawa Jim Watson has declared a state of emergency in the city due to ongoing truck protests. Watson made the announcement late Sunday night during Finnish time.

The city of Ottawa bulletin according to the declaration of emergency reflects the serious threat to the safety of residents from the ongoing protests and emphasizes the need for the city to provide assistance from other areas and levels of government.

Watson told radio station CFRA on Sunday in an interview the protests are completely out of control and the protesters have personal superiority over the police.

“The situation needs to be reversed. We need to get our city back. ”

Sadat truck and truck drivers drove to Ottawa in late January to oppose the coroner vaccination required to cross the U.S. border. The city center has been blocked ever since.

As the protests continue, protests have also been directed against the Prime Minister Justin Trudeaun administration and other interest rate restrictions.

The protests, which fell silent on weekdays, intensified over the weekend.

Ottawa police estimates about 500 heavy vehicles in the protest zone on Saturday.

A Ottawa police chief took part in the protests on Saturday day Peter Slolyn estimated 5,000 protesters, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said CBC. On the second weekend, police estimated the number of protesters peaked at 5,000 to 18,000, CBC.

Ottawan police said on Sunday With their Twitter accountthat those providing material support to protesters may be detained.

Ottawa police bulletin about 450 fines were imposed between Saturday and Sunday mornings, mostly for minor offenses such as excessive use of sound and shooting fireworks.

Police have also launched 97 criminal investigations into the protests.

Ottawa Longtime City Councilor Diane Deans said on Saturday that protesters are a threat to democracy.

“What we see is not just the Ottawa problem, but a nationwide uprising. This is crazy.”

There have also been smaller demonstrations in other Canadian cities over the weekend.

