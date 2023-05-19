Leftist Senator Bernie Sanders and several Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden to use the power conferred by a constitutional amendment to raise the debt ceiling without going through congressional approval.



(Also: the US updates the reception process for migrants from four countries: what changes?)

This is Amendment 14, which establishes that the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, will not be questioned, and the president could rely on it arguing that he has a constitutional duty to avoid non-payment.

“Is the 14th amendment the perfect solution? No, but using it would allow the United States to continue paying its bills on time and avoid economic catastrophe and devastating cuts for some of the most vulnerable people in the country,” Sanders said at a news conference.

(Also: Are ambassadorial titles for sale? This is how the US appoints its diplomats)

The request to skip the usual routes has been endorsed so far by 11 senators and it comes at a time when Biden has intensified negotiations with congressional leaders to try to reach an agreement.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. See also Falcao, among the 50 best scorers of the 21st century

This same Wednesday the president was convinced that they will reach an agreement, but has canceled the trip he was going to make to Papua New Guinea and Australia after the G7 summit in Japan to return to Washington sooner and continue the negotiations.

(Read: They find the body of Tania Guzmán, a recognized ‘influencer’ who was missing)

“The president should exercise your authority under the 14th amendment to protect our economy and our country’s credit,” Senator Ed Markey added to the press, who had an impact on the request that Biden do “whatever is necessary” to prevent Republicans from “pushing the economy off a cliff.”

The United States has never defaulted on its national debt, but from time to time it looms as a possibility.

The group said that it will support him in the process: “We know that this road has not been traveled before and that every president is hesitant to go down uncharted trails, but we’ve got his back. We stand with him against this type of unacceptable hostage-taking,” said Congressman Jeff Merkley.

(We recommend: Half a hundred Russian companies are looking for business opportunities in Cuba)

The United States has never defaulted on its national debt, but from time to time it looks at that possibility because, unlike other countries, its Executive can only issue debt up to the limit established by Congress, which has the power to suspend that ceiling as it sees fit.

GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says the US wants a president “focused on American problems, finding American solutions,” as Pres. Biden travels to Japan for the G7 summit amidst ongoing debt ceiling negotiations. Mr. Biden is expected to return on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/KNw4mx0lTS —CBS News (@CBSNews) May 17, 2023

The current limit, of 31.4 billion, was reached last January. The government is currently drawing on money in its reserves to pay off debts it has incurred, but the Treasury Department estimates those reserves will run out on June 1.

(More news: This is the situation at the US border a week after the end of Title 42)

Republicans try to condition its elevation on the application of spending cuts, but Democrats oppose it to that both factors are linked: “It would be as disastrous to stop paying the debt as to approve the scandalous Republican proposal,” warned Sanders.

EFE